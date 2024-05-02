Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Short Interest Up 6.7% in April

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,420,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the March 31st total of 15,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.5 days.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

FND stock opened at $109.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.88.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

In other news, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $1,602,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 170,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,061,648.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $2,462,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,315 shares in the company, valued at $21,459,919.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $1,602,640.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 170,844 shares in the company, valued at $21,061,648.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,867 shares of company stock worth $11,016,089 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 761.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 1,530.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 17.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 9.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.19.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

