Horizen (ZEN) Price Reaches $8.46 on Major Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $8.46 or 0.00014431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $126.40 million and approximately $7.12 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00049480 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00038510 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,947,038 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.