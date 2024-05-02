Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ AVT traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $47.45. 70,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,477. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.37. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Avnet had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at $51,065,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,521,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,306,000 after purchasing an additional 515,095 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 971.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 437,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,069,000 after purchasing an additional 396,405 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 584.1% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 320,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,915,000 after buying an additional 274,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 586.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after buying an additional 221,353 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

