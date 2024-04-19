Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Purchased by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 505.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,992 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,027,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,553,000 after buying an additional 29,020 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,676,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,569,000 after buying an additional 76,813 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,255,000 after buying an additional 190,406 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 436,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after buying an additional 49,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,248,000 after buying an additional 42,179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.30. The stock had a trading volume of 49,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,733. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.61. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.32 and a 1-year high of $70.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.66.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

