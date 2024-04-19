Equifax (NYSE:EFX) PT Lowered to $272.00 at Oppenheimer

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Oppenheimer from $291.00 to $272.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.01% from the company’s previous close.

EFX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.00.

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $3.35 on Friday, reaching $214.16. 541,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,769. Equifax has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $275.10. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Equifax by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

