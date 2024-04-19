HTLF Bank Takes $1.63 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,459,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,675,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

VOOG stock traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $289.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,785. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $227.63 and a 12 month high of $308.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.97.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

