Decentraland Price Hits $0.43 on Exchanges (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Decentraland token can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000731 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentraland has a market cap of $826.38 million and approximately $59.01 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decentraland has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland’s launch date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,179,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,908,319,865 tokens. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org.

Decentraland Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland (MANA) is a digital asset token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to purchase, sell, and trade virtual land and associated property in Decentraland, a decentralized virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain. This virtual world is composed of parcels of land that are permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. MANA can be used to purchase land parcels, build virtual reality applications, and engage in other activities within the Decentraland virtual world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

