Komodo Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.50 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Komodo has a market capitalization of $54.61 million and $3.50 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000678 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00049744 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00038461 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00014488 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,812,064 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

