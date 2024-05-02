Ergo (ERG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $507,491.07

Ergo (ERG) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002152 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $95.57 million and $507,491.07 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,225.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $428.40 or 0.00723328 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.46 or 0.00135848 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00010014 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00043476 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.68 or 0.00210511 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00055900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00099469 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,982,135 coins and its circulating supply is 74,983,890 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

