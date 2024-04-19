Davidson Trust Co. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Davidson Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $245.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,341. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.44. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $273.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.27.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

