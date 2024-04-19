Financial Symmetry Inc Acquires Shares of 2,007 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Symmetry Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,007 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. Tesla makes up approximately 0.5% of Financial Symmetry Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. City State Bank lifted its position in Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $149.30. The company had a trading volume of 44,320,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,057,398. The firm has a market cap of $475.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.10 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.70.

View Our Latest Report on TSLA

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.