HTLF Bank Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

HTLF Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 661,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,484,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of HTLF Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFV remained flat at $52.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,453,582 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

