NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at Mizuho

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $257.72.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $249.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.28 and a 200 day moving average of $220.92. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $161.23 and a 1-year high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

