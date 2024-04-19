Rakuten Securities Inc. Invests $43,000 in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 729 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $312,964,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Fortinet by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,945,000 after buying an additional 5,765,174 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,576,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,853,000 after buying an additional 1,585,236 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,698,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.19.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,139 shares of company stock valued at $8,977,876. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $64.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.64 and its 200-day moving average is $61.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

