DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT Raised to $115.00 at Barclays

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DTE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.56.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $106.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $116.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.56.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $300,893.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,469 shares in the company, valued at $593,003.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $802,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

