CIBC Increases Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$33.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$28.50 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.61.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on OR

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OR opened at C$22.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$15.42 and a 12-month high of C$24.42.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of C$65.16 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5493552 earnings per share for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$189,800.00. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.92, for a total transaction of C$352,912.00. Also, Director David Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.98 per share, with a total value of C$189,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 53,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,088 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.