Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,454 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $14,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 57.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd grew its holdings in BeiGene by 1,205.3% in the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 14,235 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 1,346.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 19,677 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 3.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,186,000 after acquiring an additional 69,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 53.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,295 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene Stock Performance

BeiGene stock opened at $156.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.23 and its 200 day moving average is $166.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 0.61. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $126.97 and a twelve month high of $266.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.61) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.52 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 35.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BGNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BGNE

Insider Activity at BeiGene

In other news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total value of $66,330.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total value of $66,330.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 26,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $3,977,745.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,186.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,781 shares of company stock valued at $10,222,381. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BeiGene Company Profile

(Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.