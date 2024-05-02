Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) CEO Susan G. Riel Acquires 5,260 Shares of Stock

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) CEO Susan G. Riel purchased 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $98,519.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,222,293.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.10.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 378.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 361,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 285,790 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,801,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,362,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,351,000 after acquiring an additional 126,085 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 480.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 106,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 88,193 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,493,000 after acquiring an additional 54,480 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

