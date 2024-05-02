Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Director Jonathan Holtaway Purchases 5,500 Shares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Holtaway bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.19 per share, with a total value of $105,545.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Holtaway also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Jonathan Holtaway acquired 5,500 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.12 per share, with a total value of $105,160.00.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

HWBK opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $133.38 million, a P/E ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.50. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

Hawthorn Bancshares Increases Dividend

Hawthorn Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HWBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 226.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 16,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hawthorn Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

