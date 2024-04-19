Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $34.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.40.

DNTH stock opened at $23.63 on Thursday. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.16.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNTH. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $28,961,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,644,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 554,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,240,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 26,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

