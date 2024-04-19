Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $8.93 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $8,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,370.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,567.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1,522.78. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MELI. Susquehanna raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,813.85.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

