Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Director Nancy E. Cooper Sells 357 Shares of Stock

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BC opened at $80.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.04. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $99.68.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 249.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 347.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

