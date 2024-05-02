TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 28.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

TTM Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

TTMI opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.05 and a beta of 1.37. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $16.53.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.83% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $569.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tom Clapprood sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $57,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,310.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 61.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 107,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 40,784 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2,130.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 23,945 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,006,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 934,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after buying an additional 40,111 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

