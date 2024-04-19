Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $8.78 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $245.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.71 and a 1-year high of $260.58.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $6,925,660.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,481,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.37.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

