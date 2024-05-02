Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 93.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $79.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.73. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $65.39 and a 12 month high of $85.65.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

