Cannell & Co. Has $5.88 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,775 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Oracle by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price target on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Oracle Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $114.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.75 and its 200 day moving average is $113.26. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $93.85 and a 12 month high of $132.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

