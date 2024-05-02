Cannell & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cannell & Co. lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,697 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 72,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.80.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.52, for a total value of $15,737,772.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.52, for a total transaction of $15,737,772.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,257,291 shares of company stock valued at $612,916,087 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $439.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.85 and a 1-year high of $531.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

