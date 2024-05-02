First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,256 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 37.4% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter worth about $52,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 64.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.57. The company had a trading volume of 265,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.20. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $69.11.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

