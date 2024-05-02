McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $51,000 Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 206.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Insider Activity

In other Alliant Energy news, CEO Lisa M. Barton bought 1,100 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $53,416.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

LNT stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.50. 275,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,944. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day moving average is $49.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

About Alliant Energy

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.