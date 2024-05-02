Savant Capital LLC Has $2.96 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $82.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $87.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.52. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

