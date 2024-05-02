Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 8,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 40,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 18,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average of $50.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $69.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

