Savant Capital LLC Has $2.43 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in CSX by 2.4% during the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.53.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

