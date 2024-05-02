Cannell & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Cannell & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,329 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,301 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,356,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,352,000 after acquiring an additional 384,967 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,742,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,866,000 after acquiring an additional 848,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Shell by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,435,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $285,526,000 after buying an additional 409,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Shell by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,939,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $253,640,000 after buying an additional 61,583 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $70.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.97. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $73.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

