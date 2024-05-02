McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 119 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,356,000. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,897,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period.

Shares of VFQY stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,634 shares. The company has a market cap of $316.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.26.

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

