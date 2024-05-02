Savant Capital LLC Sells 253 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 28.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $385.18 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $205.10 and a 1 year high of $415.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $373.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.06 million. Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

