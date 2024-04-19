Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Purchases 2,004 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $157.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.27 and a 12 month high of $161.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.86.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 251,339 shares of company stock valued at $36,377,482. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

