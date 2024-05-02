McIlrath & Eck LLC Invests $74,000 in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLTO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of VLTO stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.10. 224,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,760. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.84. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $95.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLTO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Argus started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

