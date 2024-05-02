Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 687 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX opened at $48.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.85.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.0892 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.