First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 2,009 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $568,460,000 after purchasing an additional 80,189 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,325,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,483,000 after buying an additional 77,422 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,816,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,139 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in IQVIA by 8.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,781,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in IQVIA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,737,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $341,817,000 after buying an additional 31,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Price Performance

IQV traded down $8.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $224.45. The stock had a trading volume of 232,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,209. The company has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.52. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.07 and a 200 day moving average of $223.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IQV. UBS Group increased their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.43.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

