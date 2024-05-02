McIlrath & Eck LLC Trims Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

McIlrath & Eck LLC decreased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LZB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy in the third quarter worth $204,000. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

La-Z-Boy stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.78. The stock had a trading volume of 55,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.19. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.71.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.09 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael Adam Leggett sold 3,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $114,095.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,924.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

