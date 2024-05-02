Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $1.77 on Thursday, reaching $110.53. 347,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,137. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.16. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.22 and a 1-year high of $118.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PRU

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,350.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,504.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,350.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,664. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.