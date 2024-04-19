CIBC Boosts Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$57.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PPL. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$52.77.

PPL stock traded up C$0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$48.07. 1,082,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,000. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47. The company has a market cap of C$26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$38.79 and a 1-year high of C$48.97.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.46. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.47 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 19.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0374298 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total transaction of C$259,429.48. In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total transaction of C$259,429.48. Also, Director Henry William Sykes purchased 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$48.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,098.02. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

