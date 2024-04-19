Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,741 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 1.4% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $15,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after acquiring an additional 251,676,310 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,723.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,868 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,627 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,028,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 766,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,825,000 after buying an additional 433,874 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.09. 1,468,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,065. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $110.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.75. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

