Scotiabank Cuts EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $300.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $369.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $320.60.

EPAM stock opened at $234.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.43. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $197.99 and a one year high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock worth $5,101,117. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $184,713,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 372.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,627,000 after acquiring an additional 375,439 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $663,080,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 317.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 263,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,276,000 after acquiring an additional 200,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 265.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,864,000 after purchasing an additional 133,163 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

