Argentex Group (LON:AGFX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $47.05

Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 47.05 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 47.75 ($0.59), with a volume of 1026828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.20 ($0.66).

The company has a market cap of £52.08 million, a P/E ratio of 606.25 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 54.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Argentex Group PLC provides foreign exchange execution and advisory services worldwide. It offers spot, forward, structured solutions, and personalized hedging strategies FX capabilities provided primarily through voice broking, online, and API channels. The company serves corporate, institutional, and private clients.

