Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 82,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,000. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

CALF traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $45.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,663,928 shares. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.49.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

