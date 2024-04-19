AIA Group Ltd Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AIA Group Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,277 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 13,320 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in NIKE by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 16,321 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in NIKE by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,458 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 271,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,485,000 after acquiring an additional 78,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $95.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $144.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.