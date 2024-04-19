Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $931,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 84.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,529 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,107 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 600,318 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,166,000 after purchasing an additional 44,808 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 11,035 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of Intel by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,053 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,873 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 79,694 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $34.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,843,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,380,789. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

