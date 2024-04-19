Analysts Set Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) PT at $125.67

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.83.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $716,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $132.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,324,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $716,140.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Allegion by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $124.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.93 and a 200-day moving average of $118.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Allegion has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

