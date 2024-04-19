Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.88.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE ALSN opened at $79.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $83.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.51.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The company had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.44%.

In related news, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $195,648.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $195,648.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Niekerk Teresa Van sold 6,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $467,263.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,655.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,843 shares of company stock worth $6,244,562 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

